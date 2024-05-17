Menu

Crime

High-risk sex offender with lengthy, violent rap sheet to live in Winnipeg: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 3:05 pm
1 min read
Garry Edwards, Jr. is considered at high risk to reoffend.
Garry Edwards, Jr. is considered at high risk to reoffend. Winnipeg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A high-risk sex offender has been released from Stony Mountain Institution and is expected to live in Winnipeg, police say.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) — a joint project between Winnipeg police and RCMP — is notifying the public about the release of 45-year-old Garry Edwards, Jr., who has a history of violent sex offences and is considered a high risk to reoffend.

Edwards, who has also used the names Brendin Edwards, Gary Tait, Garry Crasswell and Garry Crassweller, was serving time for being unlawfully at large.

Police say women and girls of all ages are at risk.

Edwards has a lengthy rap sheet and has been convicted of — among other offences — sexual assault with a weapon, armed robbery, breaking and entering, theft and assault.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Proposed Manitoba legislation targets sex offenders and false intimate images'
Proposed Manitoba legislation targets sex offenders and false intimate images

He was released in November 2023 after completing a 12-year sentence for a string of crimes on the same day, including choking a random woman, then robbing and sexually assaulting her. That was followed by a second sexual assault at knifepoint, which also involved an attempted escape from police after having stolen the victim’s vehicle.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said Edwards faces numerous parole conditions, including a lifetime weapons prohibition, a ban on consuming, purchasing or possessing drugs or alcohol, reporting any friendships with women to his parole officer, and living at a location approved by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Anyone with information about Edwards is asked to call MIHRSOU at 431-489-8056, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or any local RCMP detachment.

Click to play video: 'Experts applaud proposed Manitoba legislation targeting sex offenders'
Experts applaud proposed Manitoba legislation targeting sex offenders
