Quebec woman awarded $460K after attack by three dogs; owner and municipality liable

A woman in Quebec’s Eastern Townships has been awarded nearly $460,000 in damages after she was attacked five years ago by a trio of dogs.

In a May 15 decision, a Quebec Superior Court judge ruled that the dogs’ owner, Alan Barnes, and the municipality of Potton were jointly liable.

The court said the municipality failed to enforce a bylaw concerning dangerous animals even though the town was made aware of the dogs’ history of attacks.

In March 2019 Dominique Alain was mauled in Potton by three dogs belonging to Barnes, leaving her with life-threatening injuries to her arms and legs.

Alain, an active jogger and skier, was hospitalized for three months and underwent a dozen hours of surgery.

Barnes offered no defence and received a lifetime ban on owning dogs.