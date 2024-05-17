Sky’s the limit: Montreal falcon chicks dazzle thousands online

Send this page to someone via email

Three new falcon chicks have taken flight online, gaining a lot of attention as thousands of fans and birders watch their first days in real time.

The hatchlings started breaking out of their shells on Thursday. Three of the four eggs have hatched with one more waiting in the wings, perched high up on the 23nd floor of the Université de Montréal tower.

With more than 10,000 viewers, bird enthusiasts have been watching closely as peregrine falcon parents Eve and M welcome their newborns into the world.

“In this short video, TikTok generation, it’s amazing to see viewers sit and watch the falcons for hours,” said Eve Belisle, one of the founders of the university project.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Looking healthy and eating well, the small white bundles of plumage will soon start resembling their parents, growing their own feathers after just three weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

The fastest flying bird in the animal kingdom is no longer in danger but its status remains vulnerable.

So far more than 30 eyas (young hawks) have hatched in this studio nest on campus grounds since the volunteer-run program started in 2008.

Giving the public a literal bird’s eye view, the popularity of the livestream has surprised Belisle, who said she started the program for herself and others who enjoy the unique birdwatching method.

Since then, she said it has lead to creation of a platform for education, community and conservation, especially for young bird enthusiasts.

“What I like the best is when I have kids watching. I like to think those kids will be the ones who will be protecting those birds in the future,” Belisle said.

The young birds mature quickly, according to Belisle, and will soon spread their wings, hunting and leaving the nest on their own by the end of summer.