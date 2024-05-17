Menu

Crime

Driver in fatal 2023 crash near Peterborough claimed to be passenger: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 10:54 am
1 min read
Fatal crash closes section of Hwy 115 south of Peterborough: OPP
A woman died and a man was injured following a crash on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough on Dec. 6, 2023. OPP say their investigation has led to multiple charges for the man who allegedly was the driver of the vehicle – Dec 6, 2023
A man — who police say initially claimed he was a passenger — faces multiple charges including impaired driving in connection with a fatal crash on Highway 115 south of Peterborough, Ont., in early December 2023.

Peterborough County OPP say on Dec. 6, a northbound pickup collided with a commercial motor vehicle before striking a guardrail and ending up in the centre of Highway 115 at Highway 7A.

One occupant was thrown from the vehicle. A 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken to hospital.

On Friday morning, OPP announced that their investigation had led to an arrest warrant being issued for the man due to “an allegation of them being the driver and not the passenger as they had initially claimed.”

The suspect was located driving a vehicle in Peterborough on May 15. It’s alleged the driver and passenger switched seats when they noticed police.

Officers spoke with the individual in the passenger seat and determined he was the wanted suspect.

Corey Neil, 39, of Hamilton Township, Ont., was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation while impaired (blood-drug concentration 80-plus), obstructing a police officer, two counts of driving while under suspension and 10 counts of driving while prohibited.

In connection to the May 15 incident, he was additionally charged with 10 counts of operation while prohibited, driving while under suspension and obstructing a peace officer.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

