Driver in fatal 2023 crash near Peterborough claimed to be passenger: OPP

A man — who police say initially claimed he was a passenger — faces multiple charges including impaired driving in connection with a fatal crash on Highway 115 south of Peterborough, Ont., in early December 2023.

Peterborough County OPP say on Dec. 6, a northbound pickup collided with a commercial motor vehicle before striking a guardrail and ending up in the centre of Highway 115 at Highway 7A.

One occupant was thrown from the vehicle. A 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken to hospital.

On Friday morning, OPP announced that their investigation had led to an arrest warrant being issued for the man due to “an allegation of them being the driver and not the passenger as they had initially claimed.”

The suspect was located driving a vehicle in Peterborough on May 15. It’s alleged the driver and passenger switched seats when they noticed police.

Officers spoke with the individual in the passenger seat and determined he was the wanted suspect.

Corey Neil, 39, of Hamilton Township, Ont., was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation while impaired (blood-drug concentration 80-plus), obstructing a police officer, two counts of driving while under suspension and 10 counts of driving while prohibited.

In connection to the May 15 incident, he was additionally charged with 10 counts of operation while prohibited, driving while under suspension and obstructing a peace officer.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough.