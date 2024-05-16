Lethbridge water rescue team provides safety tips for river users

Send this page to someone via email

Water levels are high on the Old Man River due to spring run-off and recent rain, creating potential hazards for river users.

The Lethbridge water rescue team hit the river on Thursday to brush up on some rescue tactics and familiarize themselves with the rising water levels and new hazards that may be afloat.

Team co-lead Brendon Pyne says they often come across a wide variety of dangerous debris.

“Barbed wire is a big one, from fences that get washed down stream,” said Pyne.

“[We find] ropes and random debris from the river that can pose hazards to people recreationally and to us on the water as well.”

Though the team trains for anything that might arise, Pyne says there are some simple preventative measures people can take to ensure they’re safe on the water, such as refraining from substance use, inspecting floatation devices and always wearing a life jacket.

“[River users should] have a spare set of shoes so that if they need to get out of the water, they can get through the terrain to the shore,” said Pyne.

“Most importantly we ask that people have a float plan, which means that they contact somebody, let them know where they’re getting into the water, where they expect to get out of the water, and the duration they’ll be out there.”

Pyne also recommends keeping cell phones in a plastic bag so calls can be made should an emergency occur.

More river safety tips can be found on the City of Lethbridge website.