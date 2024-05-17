Menu

Share

Canada

What’s open, closed in Barrie and Simcoe County on Victoria Day 2024

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 10:46 am
2 min read
What to expect at the gas pump this May long weekend
What to expect at the gas pump this May long weekend
Some Canadians are likely to head out on the road for a vacation this long weekend as the unofficial start to summer begins. But how will gas prices be when people head to fuel up before that trip? Sean Previl reports.
As with any long weekend, several businesses and services in and around Ontario’s Barrie and Simcoe County region will have altered hours for the Victoria Day weekend. Here’s a look at what is open and what is closed on Monday, May 20.

Barrie residents are permitted to use fireworks on the Victoria Day holiday — Monday, May 20 only, until 11 p.m.

Public facilities

  • Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday.
  • Barrie Public Library will be closed from Sunday, May 19 to Monday, May 20.
  • City of Barrie recreation facilities are closed on Monday.
  • Downtown parking (on street and lots) in Barrie is free on statutory holidays, including Victoria Day.
  • The Simcoe County Administration Centre will be closed to the public on Monday, including the Service Simcoe Contact Centre.
  • The Simcoe County Museum is open regular operating hours Monday between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • All Ontario Works offices are closed Monday.
Downtown Barrie, Ont. waterfront April 6, 2024. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News View image in full screen
Downtown Barrie, Ont. waterfront April 6, 2024. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Garbage collection

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
  • There will be no change to the garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection in Barrie on Monday.
  • There will be no changes to the Simcoe County regular curbside waste collection schedule.
  • All Simcoe County was drop-off facilities will be closed on Monday.

Transit

  • Barrie Transit will not be operating on Monday.
  • GO Transit will be operating on its Saturday schedule for Monday.
  • LINX Transit will not operate on Monday, except for Route 4, which will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.
Malls

  • Georgian Mall will be closed on Monday.
  • Tanger Outlets will be open Monday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Park Place hours may vary depending on the store
Spirit Catcher and harbour along waterfront in Barrie Ont., Aug. 14, 2022 View image in full screen
Spirit Catcher and harbour along waterfront in Barrie Ont., Aug. 14, 2022. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Other services

  • All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.
  • Most Beer Stores will be closed on Monday, with select stores open throughout the province.
  • Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart hours may vary depending on location. People can check store hours at iamsick.ca.
  • Hours at restaurants and other service outlets may vary over the holiday. People are advised to check websites or call ahead before heading out.
