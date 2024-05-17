What’s open, closed in Barrie and Simcoe County on Victoria Day 2024

Send this page to someone via email

As with any long weekend, several businesses and services in and around Ontario’s Barrie and Simcoe County region will have altered hours for the Victoria Day weekend. Here’s a look at what is open and what is closed on Monday, May 20.

Barrie residents are permitted to use fireworks on the Victoria Day holiday — Monday, May 20 only, until 11 p.m.

Public facilities

Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday.

Barrie Public Library will be closed from Sunday, May 19 to Monday, May 20.

City of Barrie recreation facilities are closed on Monday.

Downtown parking (on street and lots) in Barrie is free on statutory holidays, including Victoria Day.

The Simcoe County Administration Centre will be closed to the public on Monday, including the Service Simcoe Contact Centre.

The Simcoe County Museum is open regular operating hours Monday between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

All Ontario Works offices are closed Monday.

Garbage collection

There will be no change to the garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection in Barrie on Monday.

There will be no changes to the Simcoe County regular curbside waste collection schedule.

All Simcoe County was drop-off facilities will be closed on Monday.

Transit

Barrie Transit will not be operating on Monday.

GO Transit will be operating on its Saturday schedule for Monday.

LINX Transit will not operate on Monday, except for Route 4, which will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

Malls

Georgian Mall will be closed on Monday.

Tanger Outlets will be open Monday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Park Place hours may vary depending on the store

Other services