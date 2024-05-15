Menu

Crime

Video: Man spits on drive-thru worker in Coquitlam, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 5:39 pm
1 min read
Suspect wanted in Coquitlam McDonald’s drive-thru spitting incident
Coquitlam RCMP are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a spitting incident. Police say it happened on May 1st at the McDonald's on Barnet highway after a man riding an electric scooter tried to make an order through the drive-thru window.
A disgusting video has been shared by police in Coquitlam as investigators look to identify a man seen spitting on a drive-thru worker.

RCMP said the spitting incident took place on May 1, at a McDonald’s on Barnet Highway.

“We take reports of workplace violence very seriously as everyone deserves to feel safe at work,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

According to police, the man tried to order food on an electric scooter but was denied service by staff.

He then pulled up to the drive-thru window and violently spat on a worker.

Police describe the suspect as a man between the ages of 30 and 40, with a slim build and a dark short beard.

He was wearing a light grey bicycle helmet, a dark jacket with two white lines down the shoulders and arms, a light blue shirt, dark pants and a dark backpack.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

