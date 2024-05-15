Menu

Crime

Staff at Winnipeg Foodfare store hospitalized after brass-knuckle attack, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 12:12 pm
1 min read
FILE - A Winnipeg police vehicle. A teen is facing three counts of assault with a weapon after three men were injured at a Winnipeg Foodfare store Tuesday. View image in full screen
FILE - A Winnipeg police vehicle. A teen is facing three counts of assault with a weapon after three men were injured at a Winnipeg Foodfare store Tuesday. Shane Gibson/Global News
Three employees of a Winnipeg grocery store were taken to hospital and a teenager is facing charges after a violent incident Tuesday evening, police say.

Officers were called to the Foodfare at Portage Avenue and Burnell Street around 6:40 p.m., where they found the three male employees, ages 19, 22, and 46, with upper-body injuries.

According to police, the 17-year-old suspect had been in the store earlier that day and had been escorted out of the building after an unrelated incident. The teen returned to the store later that day, armed with brass knuckles, and assaulted the three victims, police said.

The teen was tracked down on Selkirk Avenue and arrested without incident. Police said they found and seized brass knuckles, which had been dumped in a nearby yard.

The teen is facing three counts of assault with a weapon, as well as a charge for possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon.

He was released on an undertaking.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and Foodfare ownership were set to hold a press conference about the incident Wednesday morning, but the event has since been cancelled.

Click to play video: 'Owners frustrated by ongoing theft at Winnipeg grocery stores'
Owners frustrated by ongoing theft at Winnipeg grocery stores
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

