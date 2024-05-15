Staff at Winnipeg Foodfare store hospitalized after brass-knuckle attack, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Three employees of a Winnipeg grocery store were taken to hospital and a teenager is facing charges after a violent incident Tuesday evening, police say.

Officers were called to the Foodfare at Portage Avenue and Burnell Street around 6:40 p.m., where they found the three male employees, ages 19, 22, and 46, with upper-body injuries.

According to police, the 17-year-old suspect had been in the store earlier that day and had been escorted out of the building after an unrelated incident. The teen returned to the store later that day, armed with brass knuckles, and assaulted the three victims, police said.

The teen was tracked down on Selkirk Avenue and arrested without incident. Police said they found and seized brass knuckles, which had been dumped in a nearby yard.

The teen is facing three counts of assault with a weapon, as well as a charge for possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon.

He was released on an undertaking.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and Foodfare ownership were set to hold a press conference about the incident Wednesday morning, but the event has since been cancelled.