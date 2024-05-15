Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia drafting plan to fill gaps in services for people with autism

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2024 10:59 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia has started drafting a provincial autism action plan. Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia has started drafting a provincial autism action plan. Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Nova Scotia has started drafting a provincial autism action plan.

Among other things, the plan will identify existing services and initiatives for children, youth and adults on the autism spectrum and their families.

It will also identify gaps in services and make recommendations for additional supports.

Mental Health Minister Brian Comer says the government will work with Autism Nova Scotia to seek input from people with autism and their families, as well as health-care professionals and community organizations.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The plan is expected to be released next spring, and the total cost for the project has been pegged at $200,000.

Cynthia Carroll, executive director of Autism Nova Scotia, says the plan will focus on filling gaps and creating equitable services.

“This announcement marks a historic milestone for autistic individuals and families in the province who … advocate tirelessly for more integrated services and supports to better meet their needs,” Carroll said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“An autism action plan will focus on filling the gaps and creating equitable services that the autistic community deserves.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

