Kitchener woman and man face kidnapping and procurement charges

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man and woman from Kitchener are facing charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that officers began to investigate last month after the kidnapping of a woman was reported.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say officers found the victim unharmed but they continued to investigate.

On Tuesday, officers searched a home in the Doon South area before they arrested the pair.

A 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both of Kitchener, are facing charges of forcible confinement, kidnapping and procuring.