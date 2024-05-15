Menu

Crime

Kitchener woman and man face kidnapping and procurement charges

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 11:10 am
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police arrested a Kitchener couple following an investigation into human trafficking. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A man and woman from Kitchener are facing charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that officers began to investigate last month after the kidnapping of a woman was reported.

They say officers found the victim unharmed but they continued to investigate.

On Tuesday, officers searched a home in the Doon South area before they arrested the pair.

A 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both of Kitchener, are facing charges of forcible confinement, kidnapping and procuring.

