Kitchener woman and man face kidnapping and procurement charges

A man and woman from Kitchener are facing charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say that officers began to investigate last month after the kidnapping of a woman was reported.
They say officers found the victim unharmed but they continued to investigate.
On Tuesday, officers searched a home in the Doon South area before they arrested the pair.
A 22-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both of Kitchener, are facing charges of forcible confinement, kidnapping and procuring.
