Slow down, move over: CAA Manitoba raises awareness about emergency vehicles, tow trucks

Do you know what you’re supposed to do if you’re driving and you spot an emergency vehicle or tow truck stopped on the side of the road?

According to CAA Manitoba, the majority of Manitobans — 85 per cent — are aware there’s a traffic law, but only a shocking 41 per cent know what’s required of them.

For National Slow Down Move Over Day, the auto club hopes to raise awareness across Manitoba, with the goal of keeping all road users safe.

CAA Manitoba’s Ewald Friesen told The Start on 680 CJOB that there’s a simple way to remember what to do: if you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road: reduce your speed by half as you pass them.

“If the posted speed limit is less than 80 km/h, you are to reduce your speed to 40 km or less, and get into the open lane,” Friesen said.

“If the posted speed limit is 80 km/h or higher, reduce your speed to 60 and then move over into an open lane.”

Friesen said 30 per cent of drivers surveyed confused the ‘slow down, move over’ law with the requirement to give emergency vehicles the right of way.

The survey, which collected the responses of 758 Manitoba drivers between October and November of last year, also found that drivers were especially unsure what to do when they encounter a tow truck working at the side of the road — a problem which has caused the accidental death of more than 100 tow truck drivers across North American in the past decade, as well as countless injuries.

“Tow truck operators face a high risk of injury when on the side of the road or in a live lane helping stranded drivers,” said Friesen.

“These are real people with friends, families and loved ones… Everyone deserves a safe place to work, including tow truck operators who are working in extremely unsafe conditions.”

More information about the National Slow Down Move Over Day can be found at the CAA Manitoba website.

