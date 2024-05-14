Menu

Share

Canada

Shawn Lemon practises at Alouettes training camp despite sports gambling suspension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2024 10:42 am
1 min read
Former CFL all star Shawn Lemon suspended indefinitely for betting on league games
WATCH ABOVE: (From April 24, 2024) An investigation has revealed that former CFL all-star Shawn Lemon bet on games while he was a member of the Calgary Stampeders. As Moses Woldu reports, that investigation has led to an indefinite suspension. – Apr 24, 2024
Defensive lineman Shawn Lemon has appealed his sports-gambling suspension and is back with the Montreal Alouettes.

Lemon was on the field practising Tuesday at the CFL team’s training camp.

The CFL indefinitely suspended Lemon on April 24 for betting on league games, including one the league says he played in.

The league said an investigation showed Lemon bet on games in 2021 while with the Calgary Stampeders but added there was no evidence to indicate games were impacted by his wagering.

The CFL and the Alouettes did not immediately provide a reason for Lemon’s presence amid the suspension, but both said they would be issuing a statement.

But by appealing the suspension, Lemon becomes eligible to resume practising and playing until such time as an arbitrator renders a decision on his appeal.

Lemon, a three-time Grey Cup champion, announced his retirement two weeks before the league announced his suspension despite signing a one-year extension with Montreal during the off-season.

The 35-year-old from Charleston, S.C., helped Montreal defeat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 in last year’s Grey Cup.

The Alouettes went 12-4, including the playoffs, after signing Lemon, who had 26 tackles, nine sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 13 regular-season games. He also earned his 100th CFL sack last season.

Alouettes’s Grey Cup parade in downtown Montreal attracts thousands
© 2024 The Canadian Press

