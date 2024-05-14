Sask. MLA ban from pride events extends to Prince Albert

The movement to bar some Saskatchewan MLAs from Pride Month activities that started in Regina is making its way to Prince Albert.

Prince Albert Pride said that it stands with Queen City Pride and will be banning members of the Sask. Party and Saskatchewan United Party due to “their vocal or quiet support regarding the province’s transphobic pronoun legislation, known as Bill 137 or the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights.'”

“Prince Albert Pride has been very clear that Bill 137 is an attack on the rights of two-spirit and trans young people,” PA Pride chair Chelsea Bleau said.

Bleau said pride activities need to safe and affirming spaces for LGBTQ2 community members and allies.

“Having MLAs attend our events who are actively trying to roll back our rights is not something we are willing to do.”

Queen City Pride sent out a release Monday saying that it wouldn’t be proclaiming Pride Month at the legislature this year due to the actions from the Saskatchewan government.

“This year, due to the actions of the current Saskatchewan government, we are not holding this ceremony. We do not believe the current Saskatchewan government is our ally, and we do not believe it would be appropriate to allow them to take part in such an important event for our community,” the release read.

CUPE Saskatchewan also showed support for Queen City Pride’s decision.

“Scott Moe is a threat to all queer and trans people,” said Kent Peterson, president of CUPE Saskatchewan. “We stand in solidarity with Queen City Pride and all pride groups across the province that decide to ban Scott Moe for the safety of the 2SLGBTQI+ community.”

Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill responded to the decision of Queen City Pride in Monday’s question period.

“It’s obviously disappointing,” Cockrill said. “When I look at Bill 137 … the focus of that legislation was to make sure that parents were included in the important decisions and important conversations in their children’s lives.”

— with files from Jeanelle Mandes