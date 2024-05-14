Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police enforcement program focuses on traffic safety

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 9:45 am
1 min read
Members of the Saskatoon Police Service seized loaded guns and drugs while conducting a search warrant at an apartment Monday. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say a two-day enforcement program will take place with a focus on traffic safety. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon police are implementing an enforcement program for drivers Tuesday and Wednesday with the aim of improving traffic safety.

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) will target impaired driving, distracted driving, seat-belt use, speeding, unlicensed driving and missing vehicle registration, and vehicle equipment regulations.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said this two-day initiative will take place across various parts of the city and will include things like sobriety checkpoints.

Click to play video: 'The science behind roadside THC testing and diving into SGI’s zero-tolerance policy'
The science behind roadside THC testing and diving into SGI’s zero-tolerance policy
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices