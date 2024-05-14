Saskatoon police enforcement program focuses on traffic safety

See more sharing options

Saskatoon police are implementing an enforcement program for drivers Tuesday and Wednesday with the aim of improving traffic safety.

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) will target impaired driving, distracted driving, seat-belt use, speeding, unlicensed driving and missing vehicle registration, and vehicle equipment regulations.

Police said this two-day initiative will take place across various parts of the city and will include things like sobriety checkpoints.