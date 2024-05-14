Federal funding going to research on diverse crop rotations on farms

Send this page to someone via email

Growing food in Canada without impacting the environment is the focus of the latest funding announcement from the federal government.

The feds announced that $5,733,852 is going to the Canadian Field Crop Research Alliance to research in developing diverse crop rotations that will withstand climate change and other weather-related issues, and allow farms to remain profitable.

When combined with investments from producers and industry partners, the total contribution is over $10 million.

Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield announced the funding on Monday on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture Laurance MacAuley at Woodrill Ltd. just outside of Guelph, Ont.

“The research is going to include developing new oat varieties that will meet the demands of processors and consumers, and new short-season soybean varieties,” Longfield said.

“Activities will also explore how diverse crop rotations can play a central role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and how better genetics, land management and fertilizer use can improve nitrogen use efficiency to protect the environment.”

Longfield said farmers are on the front lines of climate change and it is affecting their bottom line.

“It is important than ever to keep investing in crop innovation.”

Members of the Canadian Field Crop Research Alliance, a not-for-profit entity, and the Grain Farmers of Ontario were also on hand for the announcement.

“We have five research activities that are part of this initiative,” said V-P of the Canadian Field Crop Research Alliance, Josh Cowan. “A lot of those activities also engage both Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and other institutions.”

The dignitaries believe that this is the future of farming in Canada.

“What we are trying to do with the crops is to make the system function well so that the farmer can do the best possible thing on their land in that scenario.”

While the official funding announcement was on Monday, the program began in April 2023 and will continue to March 2028.