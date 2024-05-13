New ballistics lab set up in Saskatoon to aid firearm investigations: province

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan announced a ballistics laboratory will be operating at the Saskatoon Police Service headquarters as of Monday, helping the team with firearm-related investigations.

“The opening of the Saskatchewan Ballistics Laboratory will reduce the use of illegal firearms and gun violence in the province, making our communities safer,” said Corrections Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman on Monday. “The lab will also expedite investigations by police services across the province.”

A release from the province said Saskatchewan police used to use RCMP National Forensic Laboratory Services in Ottawa and Surrey, B.C., but the wait times sometimes caused problems in courts, resulting in the dismissal of cases due to the delays.

The new process can decrease time in court, increase knowledge about on illegal firearms used for crimes, and strengthen ongoing investigations.

“This lab will contain specialized equipment and purpose-trained staff that will expedite forensic results and conclude investigations within Saskatoon and throughout the province more efficiently,” said Cameron McBride, incoming Chief of the Saskatoon Police Service.

Firearms office commissioner Robert Freberg said the lab placement at the Saskatoon police station is only temporary.

“Opening the lab is a critical step and we greatly appreciate the partnership with the Saskatoon Police Service that will allow the lab to operate in their facility until we can move it to its permanent home,” he said.

The province said the Saskatchewan Firearms Office has begun design and construction for a new lab in Saskatoon and is expected to finish in spring of 2025.