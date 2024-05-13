Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New ballistics lab set up in Saskatoon to aid firearm investigations: province

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 11:58 am
1 min read
Saskatoon police are investigating an in-custody death that occurred in RCMP cell area in northern Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police station. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan announced a ballistics laboratory will be operating at the Saskatoon Police Service headquarters as of Monday, helping the team with firearm-related investigations.

“The opening of the Saskatchewan Ballistics Laboratory will reduce the use of illegal firearms and gun violence in the province, making our communities safer,” said Corrections Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman on Monday. “The lab will also expedite investigations by police services across the province.”

A release from the province said Saskatchewan police used to use RCMP National Forensic Laboratory Services in Ottawa and Surrey, B.C., but the wait times sometimes caused problems in courts, resulting in the dismissal of cases due to the delays.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The new process can decrease time in court, increase knowledge about on illegal firearms used for crimes, and strengthen ongoing investigations.

“This lab will contain specialized equipment and purpose-trained staff that will expedite forensic results and conclude investigations within Saskatoon and throughout the province more efficiently,” said Cameron McBride, incoming Chief of the Saskatoon Police Service.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Firearms office commissioner Robert Freberg said the lab placement at the Saskatoon police station is only temporary.

“Opening the lab is a critical step and we greatly appreciate the partnership with the Saskatoon Police Service that will allow the lab to operate in their facility until we can move it to its permanent home,” he said.

The province said the Saskatchewan Firearms Office has begun design and construction for a new lab in Saskatoon and is expected to finish in spring of 2025.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices