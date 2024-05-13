Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto summer camp registration begins early June. Here’s when it opens

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 10:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto summer camp feeling the pinch amid soaring inflation'
Toronto summer camp feeling the pinch amid soaring inflation
RELATED: Toronto summer camp feeling the pinch amid soaring inflation – Jun 21, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Toronto says summer camp registration is set for early June, depending on location.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, for programs in Etobicoke, York (including York South-Weston) Toronto and East York.

For programs in North York and Scarborough, registration opens the following day on Wednesday, June 5.

The city-led summer programs starts on July 2 and runs until Aug. 30.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The City is Toronto’s largest provider of recreation programs for people of all ages, skill levels and interests,” the city said.

“Approximately 9,300 registered courses with close to 75,000 spaces will be offered including arts and crafts, yoga and fitness, general interest, sports and swimming.”

Click to play video: 'Toronto to overhaul online registration process for camps, activities'
Toronto to overhaul online registration process for camps, activities
Trending Now

A full list of the summer recreation programs can be found on toronto.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said residents who need help preparing for registration can call 416-396-7378, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call centre will be open with extended hours on June 3 as well as June 4 and 5.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices