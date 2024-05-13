Toronto summer camp registration begins early June. Here’s when it opens

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says summer camp registration is set for early June, depending on location.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, for programs in Etobicoke, York (including York South-Weston) Toronto and East York.

For programs in North York and Scarborough, registration opens the following day on Wednesday, June 5.

The city-led summer programs starts on July 2 and runs until Aug. 30.

“The City is Toronto’s largest provider of recreation programs for people of all ages, skill levels and interests,” the city said.

“Approximately 9,300 registered courses with close to 75,000 spaces will be offered including arts and crafts, yoga and fitness, general interest, sports and swimming.”

A full list of the summer recreation programs can be found on toronto.ca.

The city said residents who need help preparing for registration can call 416-396-7378, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call centre will be open with extended hours on June 3 as well as June 4 and 5.