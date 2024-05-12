Winnipeg’s Bonivital pool to close its doors Monday for renovations

Send this page to someone via email

A popular city pool in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface area will be closing its doors this week for major renovations.

The Bonivital pool, located on 1215 Archibald St., is set to close on Monday, with renovations expected to last until 2025.

The city says the aging pool is in need of major upgrades for end-of-life systems as well as accessibility improvements.

The reno will include changes to the front lobby, including new universal and gendered changing rooms, a new multi-purpose room, and upgrades to lighting, heating, air conditioning and fire alarms.