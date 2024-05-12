77-year-old man dead after car collides with tractor trailer on N.S. highway

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 77-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle collision on Nova Scotia Highway 101 involving a tractor trailer.

In a release, Nova Scotia RCMP said that police, fire, and EHS services responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of Wolfville Ridge at about 10:25 a.m., near exit 11 on the highway.

“The driver and lone occupant of the GMC, a 77-year-old Delhaven man, suffered life threatening injuries,” police said in a statement.

“He was transported by EHS to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

Kings District RCMP is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in #WolfvilleRidge. https://t.co/QO4zwNrmeK pic.twitter.com/Wv0Xwg751p — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) May 12, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 62-year-old man from the Kings County community of Canaan, was not physically injured.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” police said.