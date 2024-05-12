Menu

Canada

77-year-old man dead after car collides with tractor trailer on N.S. highway

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 11:55 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia RCMP said that police, fire, and EHS services responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of Wolfville Ridge at about 10:25 a.m. on Saturday. A 77-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia RCMP said that police, fire, and EHS services responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of Wolfville Ridge at about 10:25 a.m. on Saturday. A 77-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. File photo
A 77-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle collision on Nova Scotia Highway 101 involving a tractor trailer.

In a release, Nova Scotia RCMP said that police, fire, and EHS services responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of Wolfville Ridge at about 10:25 a.m., near exit 11 on the highway.

“The driver and lone occupant of the GMC, a 77-year-old Delhaven man, suffered life threatening injuries,” police said in a statement.

“He was transported by EHS to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 62-year-old man from the Kings County community of Canaan, was not physically injured.

Police said a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” police said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

