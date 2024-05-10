London, Ont. council considering councillor compensation review

London, Ont.’s city council may reopen the long, contentious debate of councillor compensation next week.

On Monday, a motion going before the Governance Working Group (GWG) would establish a Council Compensation Review Task Force (CCRTF) with the goal of reviewing and updating the compensation council would receive for the 2026 term.

The CCRTF would review what is needed for councillors to carry out their role effectively, consider if median full-time income is still an appropriate starting point for compensation, and engage with the public.

The last CCRTF report was presented to council in March 2022, which recommended that annual compensation be set at the median full-time income for Londoners determined by the most recent census.

In 2024, councillors earn $65,137.

Earlier this year, the deputy mayor and budget chair roles got a 12.5-per cent raise to recognize the additional workload, bringing their salaries to $73,279.

Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis says the position of councillor is more than just a full-time job.

“This is a job that is a seven day a week, 52 weeks a year sort of job,” Lewis says. “It’s a job that people are privileged to have. But it is work. It is not volunteerism, it’s real, legitimate work. Our decisions carry serious consequences for almost half a million people.”

Lewis says that an equivalent job in the private sector, a board of directors for example, would pay a lot more than what councillors are currently compensated.

“We have 27 different boards, agencies and commissions on top of the council and the four standing committees that we have. We have to fill 54 positions on those 27 boards and commissions outside of our work as ward councillors.

“This is not a normal job. This is not an average or median job. And it is certainly not a part-time job.”

While there are no official hour requirements for councillors, many say meetings, communications with constituents, and external boards add up to more than a full-time job. Lewis estimates an average week for him comes in around 50-55 hours.

Speaking on The Morning Show with Devon Peacock, Ward 5 Coun. Jerry Pribil says the job is a lot more intensive than he thought it would be.

“There are a lot of people in London that are having tough times and we just need to approach it and we got to deliver,” Pribil said,

“We got to be a really results-oriented counsel and deliver the results. But I’m enjoying it tremendously.”

In addition to the compensation review, Lewis would like to see a more accurate job description for members of council.

“If we look at my role, not only do I have to look after my ward, but as the deputy mayor, I am also automatically the chair of the SPPC and governance working group. The same would be true of Coun. Peloza and all the legwork that goes into meeting with the different civic departments and the boards and commissions ahead of the budget.”

If council approves the launch of the CCRTF, it would begin work in January with recommendations ready by June 2025.