Crime

4 people arrested in Dauphin, Man. after RCMP find drugs in vehicle

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 6:24 pm
1 min read
4 people arrested in Dauphin, Man. after RCMP find drugs in vehicle - image View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP
Four people were arrested in Dauphin, Man., after RCMP found drugs in a car. Three have been released with a court date.

On Monday evening, police said Mounties pulled a vehicle over on River Avenue. The 29-year-old man driving didn’t have a valid driver’s licence, officers said, and as he was getting out of the car, drug paraphernalia was seen on the centre console.

Authorities said the man from Pine Creek First Nation was immediately arrested, and when searched, was found to have what looked like cocaine.

Three passengers from Dauphin were also arrested, RCMP said.

Of those passengers, a 36-year-old woman had several small baggies of what is expected to be cocaine and crack cocaine, police said. The 53- and 32-year-old men with them had drug paraphernalia.

More drugs, cash, and drug-related gear were found in the car.

The 32-year-old suspect remains behind bars.

Mounties continue to investigate, and ask anyone with more information to call their local police, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

