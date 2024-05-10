Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario lieutenant-governor visits Peterborough area, meets local leaders

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 4:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s lieutenant-governor visits Peterborough and area'
Ontario’s lieutenant-governor visits Peterborough and area
Edith Dumont, Ontario's lieutenant-governor was in the Peterborough area on Friday, meeting with municipal officials, touring Trent University and other locations.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario lieutenant-governor Edith Dumont met with local officials Friday to kick off her third official visit to Peterborough and the surrounding area.

Dumont, who was installed as lieutenant-governor this past November, began with a visit to Peterborough City Hall where she met with Mayor Jeff Leal and Peterborough County Warden Bonnie Clark.

Story continues below advertisement

She also visited Trent University where she met the leadership team for the university’s Centre for Aging Society. She also toured the Student Centre Career Space and the Athletics Centre.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On Friday afternoon, Dumont was scheduled to tour Lang Pioneer Village Museum, just east of the city, and meet privately with Chief Keith Knott of Curve Lake First Nation and Chief Taynar Simpson of Alderville First Nation.

Her Friday ends with a visit to École catholique Monseigneur-Jamot in Peterborough, where the student choir will perform.

On Saturday, Dumont will make a presentation during the official opening of the Canadian Canoe Museum at its new location on Ashburnham Drive

Lt.-Gov. Dumont is Ontario’s 30th lieutenant-governor and is the first francophone to hold the office.

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices