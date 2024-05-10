Ontario lieutenant-governor visits Peterborough area, meets local leaders

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario lieutenant-governor Edith Dumont met with local officials Friday to kick off her third official visit to Peterborough and the surrounding area.

Dumont, who was installed as lieutenant-governor this past November, began with a visit to Peterborough City Hall where she met with Mayor Jeff Leal and Peterborough County Warden Bonnie Clark.

The City of Peterborough is extremely pleased to welcome the Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, to City Hall this morning as she begins her visit to the City of Peterborough and @PtboCounty. 🧵1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/GjnKp1F1eg — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) May 10, 2024

She also visited Trent University where she met the leadership team for the university’s Centre for Aging Society. She also toured the Student Centre Career Space and the Athletics Centre.

On Friday afternoon, Dumont was scheduled to tour Lang Pioneer Village Museum, just east of the city, and meet privately with Chief Keith Knott of Curve Lake First Nation and Chief Taynar Simpson of Alderville First Nation.

Her Friday ends with a visit to École catholique Monseigneur-Jamot in Peterborough, where the student choir will perform.

On Saturday, Dumont will make a presentation during the official opening of the Canadian Canoe Museum at its new location on Ashburnham Drive

Lt.-Gov. Dumont is Ontario’s 30th lieutenant-governor and is the first francophone to hold the office.