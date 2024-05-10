Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man arrested in Selkirk illegal cigarette raid: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 3:31 pm
1 min read
Unregulated cigarettes seized by police in Selkirk, Man. View image in full screen
Unregulated cigarettes seized by police in Selkirk, Man. Manitoba RCMP
A Winnipeg man will appear in court this summer to face charges related to unregulated tobacco and cannabis, the Manitoba RCMP says.

Police said they searched a business on Main Street in Selkirk, Man., on April 24, and seized more than 42,000 illegal cigarettes, $18,000 in cash, and a small quantity of cannabis.

The accused, 22, is facing a potential triple-tax penalty of more than $40,000, as well as charges including possessing the proceeds of crime, possession for selling and unauthorized distribution (cannabis), and possessing 25 or more units of unmarked tobacco.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He has been released with a court appearance scheduled for July 5.

The RCMP continues to investigate.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

