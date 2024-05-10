Winnipeg man arrested in Selkirk illegal cigarette raid: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man will appear in court this summer to face charges related to unregulated tobacco and cannabis, the Manitoba RCMP says.

Police said they searched a business on Main Street in Selkirk, Man., on April 24, and seized more than 42,000 illegal cigarettes, $18,000 in cash, and a small quantity of cannabis.

The accused, 22, is facing a potential triple-tax penalty of more than $40,000, as well as charges including possessing the proceeds of crime, possession for selling and unauthorized distribution (cannabis), and possessing 25 or more units of unmarked tobacco.

He has been released with a court appearance scheduled for July 5.

The RCMP continues to investigate.