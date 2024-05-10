Manitoba government puts $13.6M into firefighting upgrades in rural, remote communities

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is putting over $13.6 million into projects supporting firefighting efforts in rural and remote communities.

On Friday, Municipal and Northern Relations Minister Ian Bushie announced the money would help fund 16 projects through the Strategic Municipal Investment Fund and the Northern Affairs Fund.

“Investing in infrastructure that supports fire protection and safety is critical to building community resilience to environmental emergencies and unforeseen events,” Bushie said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Projects include fire station replacements and upgrades, additional fire trucks, parking lot upgrades, pumps and equipment, depending on various community needs.

To learn more about the Strategic Municipal Investment Fund, visit the government’s website at manitoba.ca.