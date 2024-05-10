Menu

Canada

Manitoba government puts $13.6M into firefighting upgrades in rural, remote communities

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 5:13 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba government is putting over $13.6 million into projects supporting firefighting efforts in rural and remote communities.
The Manitoba government is putting over $13.6 million into projects supporting firefighting efforts in rural and remote communities. Sam Thompson / Global News
The Manitoba government is putting over $13.6 million into projects supporting firefighting efforts in rural and remote communities.

On Friday, Municipal and Northern Relations Minister Ian Bushie announced the money would help fund 16 projects through the Strategic Municipal Investment Fund and the Northern Affairs Fund.

“Investing in infrastructure that supports fire protection and safety is critical to building community resilience to environmental emergencies and unforeseen events,” Bushie said.



Projects include fire station replacements and upgrades, additional fire trucks, parking lot upgrades, pumps and equipment, depending on various community needs.

To learn more about the Strategic Municipal Investment Fund, visit the government’s website at manitoba.ca.

Click to play video: 'Constant fires running Winnipeg’s firefighters ragged, union says'
Constant fires running Winnipeg’s firefighters ragged, union says
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

