Waterloo man arrested after hate-motivated assault: police

Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a hate-motivated attack in Waterloo early Friday.
Police say a 24-year-old was walking on King Street near Elgin Street when they were approached by a stranger.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The man then made racial slurs at the victim before they assaulted them, according to police.
They say the victim was left with non-life-threatening physical injuries as a result of the attack.
Trending Now
Police say officers soon tracked down a 36-year-old man from Waterloo and arrested him. He has been charged with assault and being intoxicated in a public place.
More on Crime
- Toronto Pearson gold heist: Ontario man arrested at airport after arriving from India
- A look at the twisted crimes of Peter Demeter, one of Canada’s worst criminals
- ‘I believe they’re looking for me’: Man arrested after triple stabbing in Mississauga, Ont.
- Drone used to smuggle $250,000 worth of contraband into N.B. prison, police say
Comments