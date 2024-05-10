Waterloo man arrested after hate-motivated assault: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say they have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a hate-motivated attack in Waterloo early Friday.

Police say a 24-year-old was walking on King Street near Elgin Street when they were approached by a stranger.

The man then made racial slurs at the victim before they assaulted them, according to police.

They say the victim was left with non-life-threatening physical injuries as a result of the attack.

Police say officers soon tracked down a 36-year-old man from Waterloo and arrested him. He has been charged with assault and being intoxicated in a public place.