Major tech company expands operations to Simcoe County

Send this page to someone via email

A major IT infrastructure company has opened its first security operations centre in Canada and the United States in the city of Barrie, Ont.

Kyndryl, which says it is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

Kyndryl’s move to Barrie brings 15 new jobs to the area.

The company says the site will provide support and protection for the entire lifecycle of cyber threats, using artificial intelligence, machine learning and integrated automation systems.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Kyndryl says with 64 per cent of Canadian organizations experiencing at least one cyber incident every month, the cyber defence hub will leverage the infrastructure of Kyndryl’s global network.

It says this is important when globally less than one-quarter of companies report having enough in-house expertise to handle cyber recovery without assistance.

Story continues below advertisement

Yogesh Shivhare, a cybersecurity research manager at IDC Canada, says in today’s digital landscape, organizations face many cybersecurity challenges.

“The need for a Security Operations Centre has never been more critical, serving as the central hub for monitoring, detecting and responding to cyber threats,” Shivhare said. “SOCs play a pivotal role in mitigating risks by leveraging specialized skills, advanced security solutions and proactive threat intelligence.”

The threat of a cyberattack continues to grow with more technological advancements and more organizations relying on digital platforms.

According to the latest IDC Canada study on cyberattacks in the country, 64 per cent of Canadian organizations experienced one or more cyber incidents per month and just over half suffered at least one ransomware infection within 12 months.

“The rise of cyber incidents has introduced new priorities for leaders, including building cyber resilience, addressing regulations and compliance, and navigating security skills shortages,” said Farhaz Thobani, president of Kyndryl Canada.