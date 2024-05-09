Canada Royal Milk donates $200,000 worth of baby formula to Kingston-area United Way

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Royal Milk today announced the donation of 5,000 cans of infant formula to United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A). The donation will be shared with eight local organizations in the Kingston area and help more than 275 families with newborns.

“Last month, Canada Royal Milk received approval from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to begin production of infant formula, after an 18-month process. Meeting the infant formula needs of Canadian parents has been the company’s number one priority since breaking ground in 2019,” Chenggang Han, general manager of Canada Royal Milk, said.

“The United Way has an immediate and lasting impact on the community of Kingston. It ensures that thousands of local residents have the support, resources and programs they need to be self-sufficient,” Chenggang Han added.

“We are pleased to donate our inaugural batch of infant formula to community partners and make good on our commitment to support the health and nourishment of families across Canada.”

The donation to United Way KFL&A has a commercial value of $200,000 and will provide local families with a three-to-four-month supply of infant formula, the company says.

“Thank you so much to Canada Royal Milk for this very generous donation,” Antje McNeely, board chair for United Way Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, said. “We know through conversations with agencies, that many individuals in our community are struggling to make ends meet and this can be particularly challenging for new parents. This donation will go a long way in easing some of that burden and helping individuals and families right here in KFL&A.”

“Canada Royal Milk is committed to working with community partners from coast-to-coast-to-coast to support Canadian parents and help alleviate the country’s infant formula needs,” Han concluded.

Eight agencies will be receiving this donation including Family & Children’s Services Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, Kingston Home Base Housing, Kingston Interval House, Kingston Native Centre and Language Nest, Partners in Mission Food Bank, Queen’s University Alma Mater Society, Salvation Army Kingston Community and Family Services, and St. Vincent de Paul Society.