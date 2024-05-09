Menu

Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid in death of Leduc senior

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 1:37 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News
A 45-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a senior in Leduc, Alta., earlier this week.

On Tuesday, RCMP were asked to do a wellness check on a man at an apartment building on 50th Street.

The man was found dead. He has been identified as 74-year-old Leduc resident Leonard Harry Belcourt.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

On Wednesday, Scott Thomas Serson, 45, of Leduc, was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said Belcourt’s body was taken to the chief medical examiner’s office, but no cause of death has been released.

Serson remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Leduc RCMP investigating after a man was injured in hatchet attack'
Leduc RCMP investigating after a man was injured in hatchet attack
