Second-degree murder charge laid in death of Leduc senior

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 45-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a senior in Leduc, Alta., earlier this week.

On Tuesday, RCMP were asked to do a wellness check on a man at an apartment building on 50th Street.

The man was found dead. He has been identified as 74-year-old Leduc resident Leonard Harry Belcourt.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

On Wednesday, Scott Thomas Serson, 45, of Leduc, was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said Belcourt’s body was taken to the chief medical examiner’s office, but no cause of death has been released.

Serson remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement