Saskatchewan Roughriders rookie camp kicks off in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders‘ quest for a Grey Cup begins once again with the start of their rookie training camp in Saskatoon.

“This is what you wait for,” Roughriders head coach Corey Mace said Wednesday.

This marks the first year Mace will be in the head coaching spot evaluating those looking to make a CFL roster.

“It’s good for us as a staff to be out here for the first time and even better to see these guys out there practising,” Mace said.

View image in full screen Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Corey Mace speaks to the media following Day 1 of the rookie camp. Scott Roblin / Global News

The team is looking to right the ship after back-to-back disappointing seasons in which they missed the playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

Ajou Ajou, a 2024 draft pick, is one of the many new faces trying to make an impression during camp.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“If I come in, learn from the vets and see what I can do to become a better player through their trials and tribulations, you know, lessons and whatnot, that’s all it is,” Ajou said.

Ajou brings NCAA experience to the Riders, along with former Notre Dame and XFL quarterback Jack Coan.

“It was awesome, it was a lot of fun to be out here with all the guys,” Coan said. “Feels like I haven’t played football in a really long time, so just being out here was a blast for me and I feel like it went well.”

The camp is also a chance for second-year players, such as Riders receiver Kendall Watson, to get their legs under them once again.

“It’s been helpful and it lets me come in with less anxiety,” Watson said after Day 1 of the camp. “It just makes you feel more comfortable with what’s going on.”

With the team coming together for the first time this season, there is a renewed emphasis on culture and authenticity from both players and coaching staff.

“We breed competition in everything we do, so you can’t really pull back from that, you’ve got to embrace it and really slug it out, baby,” Mace said.

Story continues below advertisement

Rookie camp will run out of Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon until Friday, with the main camp kicking off on Sunday.