Okanagan weather: 30 C heat for Mother’s Day weekend

A big ridge of high pressure will build up heat and sunshine throughout Thursday as temperatures slide into the mid-20s.
For Friday, more heat, in the upper 20s, is expected to wrap up the workweek under mostly sunny skies.
The weekend will start with the first 30-degree day of the year, with Saturday also seeing partly sunny skies.
The warmth will stick around for Mother’s Day on Sunday, along with a mix of sun and clouds plus a daytime high in the upper 20s.
The second full week of May will start on a cooler note with afternoon temperatures further back in the 20s.
