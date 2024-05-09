Okanagan weather: 30 C heat for Mother’s Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A big ridge of high pressure will build up heat and sunshine throughout Thursday as temperatures slide into the mid-20s.

For Friday, more heat, in the upper 20s, is expected to wrap up the workweek under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will start with the first 30-degree day of the year, with Saturday also seeing partly sunny skies.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The warmth will stick around for Mother’s Day on Sunday, along with a mix of sun and clouds plus a daytime high in the upper 20s.

The second full week of May will start on a cooler note with afternoon temperatures further back in the 20s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.