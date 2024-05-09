Menu

Okanagan weather: 30 C heat for Mother’s Day weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 1:41 pm
1 min read
Mother's Day weekend will see a surge of heat across the Okanagan. View image in full screen
Mother's Day weekend will see a surge of heat across the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather
A big ridge of high pressure will build up heat and sunshine throughout Thursday as temperatures slide into the mid-20s.

For Friday, more heat, in the upper 20s, is expected to wrap up the workweek under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will start with the first 30-degree day of the year, with Saturday also seeing partly sunny skies.

The warmth will stick around for Mother’s Day on Sunday, along with a mix of sun and clouds plus a daytime high in the upper 20s.

The second full week of May will start on a cooler note with afternoon temperatures further back in the 20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

