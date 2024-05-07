Saskatoon overdose outreach team renewed for another year

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s overdose outreach team pilot program has been extended for another year with funding from Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health.

The program started in 2022 when the Saskatoon Fire Department and the Saskatchewan Health Authority partnered up to have a primary care paramedic and a mental health and addictions counsellor offer outreach supports to people and families who have experienced a drug overdose.

The topic was discussed in a report brought forward Tuesday to the city’s standing policy committee on environment, utilities and corporate services.

2:00 Prairie Harm Reduction sees increase in fentanyl use in Saskatoon

Saskatoon fire said the program has been successful and that the ministry confirmed a funding extension for one year to both the Saskatoon and Regina programs until March 31, 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire department said because of this funding a new temporary position could be dedicated to the pilot program.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It was explained that up until now the Saskatoon Fire Department has been using its own staff, who would be both firefighters and primary care paramedics, but this new position would be filled from outside the fire department and would not require firefighter qualifications.

Coun. Troy Davies saw the potential for this program to grow even further, adding that he’s heard from Medavie paramedics about the impact the outreach team is having in the community.

“I think this is a direct treatment option where we’re having patients avoid ERs and taking up space within our critical needs that we have within our infrastructure as a whole in this city,” Davies said.

He said he was hoping that more data around the outreach team could be gathered to be shared with both city council and the Ministry of Health.