Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New award honours late scientist who fought cancer to see his daughter born

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 6:51 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'New award in memory of Montreal scientist and cancer patient'
New award in memory of Montreal scientist and cancer patient
WATCH: A young scientist named Sooran Noroozi battled an aggressive cancer as his pregnant wife looked on so he could live to see their baby daughter take her first breaths. It was an unprecedented case at the MUHC. As Global's Dan Spector reports, a new award has been launched in his honour.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s a story of hope, resilience and fighting in the name of love.

A young scientist battled an aggressive cancer as his pregnant wife looked on so he could live to see their baby daughter take her first breaths on his deathbed.

Now a new award has been launched in Sooran Noroozi’s honour.

“There’s not a day that goes by I don’t think of him and how a great father he would have been had he got the chance,” said Samaneh Poursaman, the late Noroozi’s wife.

In the summer of 2023, Noroozi was in the throes of a battle with sarcoma, a rare cancer.

The engineer and researcher was given weeks to live, but Poursaman was months away from giving birth to their first child. He kept fighting.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sooran himself was a living definition of love,” Poursaman said.

The staff at the hospital were in awe at the way he defied the odds.

Him pushing hard to stay alive and pushing the limits of science for him to see his daughter come to life was quite remarkable,” said Dr. Ramy Saleh, Noroozi’s oncologist. “We’ve never had in this hospital a patient who’s getting chemotherapy while his wife is delivering a baby.”

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Noroozi was wheeled from his room to the birthing centre to be there when Nika was born. He cut the umbilical cord, and then something happened that never has before.

Thanks to above-and-beyond kindness from hospital staff, the family was able to live together in Noroozi’s room in the oncology ward for two months.

“It was very remarkable. Despite everything he was always greeting us with smiles,” Saleh said.

Noroozi died when Nika was just three months old. He was 42.

Click to play video: 'Alberta research team has promising treatment for rare cancer, thanks to rare gift'
Alberta research team has promising treatment for rare cancer, thanks to rare gift

A year later, flanked by his doctor and the MUHC Foundation, Poursaman has launched the first annual Sooran Noroozi Sarcoma Research Award. It’s a $10,000 scholarship given to a sarcoma researcher.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Sooran Noroozi Sarcoma Research Award stands as a beautiful legacy for their daughter, little Nika, ensuring that her father’s spirit and impact live on through this incredibly important and meaningful initiative,” MUHC Foundation president and CEO Marie-Hélène Laramée said.

Poursaman raised the $10,000 herself, and has pledged to raise it in conjunction with the foundation every year.

Dr. Joseph Petrucelli is the first recipient. He hopes to use artificial intelligence and a web app to improve sarcoma patient outcomes.

“I’m so incredibly blessed and honoured, for this award, but also to be a part of this battle, fighting against this type of cancer. It takes an entire community.”

For Poursaman, it’s a step on the path to healing, and a way to honour the love of her life.

She hopes the research prevents children like Nika from losing a parent.

Click to play video: 'Remembering Nadia Chaudhri: How she gave wings by sharing her cancer journey'
Remembering Nadia Chaudhri: How she gave wings by sharing her cancer journey

 

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices