Regina Police Service hosts Indigenous police academy at First Nations University

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is hosting an event at the First Nations University of Canada, trying to recruit future Indigenous police officers, security officers, special constables and community safety officers.

RPS Const. Stuart Keshane said the program gives aspiring officers a sneak peek into higher education.

“It’s just to give them some experience to what Saskatchewan police college is all about,” Keshane said.

The Treaty 4 Police Academy has been operational since 2005. The event began on April 29 and runs until May 10.

“During those two weeks, students learn about the grassroots of policing with different presentations from our units within the organization,” Keshane said, adding this is the first year the two-week program has been fully sponsored by the Regina Police Service.

Students participate in firearms training, first aid courses, drills and cultural sessions. If students decide to pursue policing, they would then enroll in the 20-week Saskatchewan policing program.

River Dubois is spending two weeks in the program with the goal of becoming a police officer.

Dubois said making connections with fellow students has been one of his favourite parts of the program.

“I love it when I have people with the same interests, wanting to help people, same physical pain we are going through.”

Arlene Morin just received her diploma in corrections and jumped straight into the program to see if policing is the right route for her.

“I can have a full perspective on which one I’m more interested in,” she said.

While Morin is not yet sure if policing is the route she wants to take, the program has opened her eyes to all of the different options within RPS.

“You don’t have to just be patrol. You can do K9 unit, drug unit and there is a lot of different options for your career,” she said.

Anyone seeking more information is encouraged to visit the RPS website.