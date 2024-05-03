One sent to hospital after Kelowna mobile home fire

A mobile home in Kelowna was severely damaged by fire early Friday, sending one to hospital.
Fire crews arrived at the burning structure in the 1800 block of Watson Road at around 1:30 a.m. and were able to bring the blaze under control quickly, fire officials said in a press release.
“A lone male occupant was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation,” said fire officials, adding no firefighters were injured.
The fire cause has yet to be determined and is under investigation.
RCMP, BCAS and Fortis Electric were also at the scene to assist.
