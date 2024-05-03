Menu

One sent to hospital after Kelowna mobile home fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 11:06 am
1 min read
The cause of a mobile home fire in Kelowna on Friday is under investigation. View image in full screen
The cause of a mobile home fire in Kelowna on Friday is under investigation. Global News
A mobile home in Kelowna was severely damaged by fire early Friday, sending one to hospital.

Fire crews arrived at the burning structure in the 1800 block of Watson Road at around 1:30 a.m. and were able to bring the blaze under control quickly, fire officials said in a press release.

Hedge fire in Kelowna sparks concern
“A lone male occupant was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation,” said fire officials, adding no firefighters were injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire cause has yet to be determined and is under investigation.

RCMP, BCAS and Fortis Electric were also at the scene to assist.



