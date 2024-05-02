Menu

Headline link
Canada

South Okanagan park benefits from used tire recycling

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 4:24 pm
2 min read
A stack of used vehicle tires. View image in full screen
File photo of used tires. Bayne Stanley / Canadian Press
Own a vehicle? If so, collection events for used tires are now beginning to pop up throughout B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Tire Stewardship BC says the events will feature free drop-offs but are for residential quantities only.

“Most drivers return their old tires at a retailer when they purchase new ones,” says Tire Stewardship BC, which notes that more than 90 per cent of tires in the province are recycled.

“But if you have up to four tires (clean and off rims) sitting around, you can get started right away.”

It added that every tire can be recycled into something new, such as recreational flooring, landscaping mulch, playground or athletic surfaces and truck-bed liners.

The first drop-off will be in Grand Forks this weekend, May 4, at Integra Tires on Central Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The next two events will be in Kamloops on May 11 and Kelowna on May 25.

Tire Stewardship BC also notes that most tires have a disposal fee of around $6.50. That money is then exclusively used for recycling and program activities.

Below are some of the Southern Interior communities that will hold collection events this year.

Grand Forks

  • May 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Integra Tire, 283 Central Ave.

Kamloops

  • May 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Kal Tire, 788 Mount Paul Way
Kelowna

  • May 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Top Grade Tire Recycling, 965 McCurdy Rd., Lot E
  • Sept. 7
  • Okanagan College, 1000 K.L.O. Rd. (parking lot 17)

Vernon

  • June 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Kal Tire, 1460 Kal Lake Rd.

An example of tire recycling can be found in Osoyoos.

At Lions Park, a new rubber surface — made of 165 recycled tires — was recently installed at an accessible swing to make it even more accessible.

Osoyoos was one of 10 places that received a community grant in 2023.

“The importance of it is fairly obvious when you have a child that can’t use playground equipment and wants to use playground equipment like every other child does and has the right to,” parent Leanne Scott told the Times-Chronicle.

More information about Tire Stewardship BC is available online.

