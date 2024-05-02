Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia to keep requirement for motor vehicle safety inspections following review

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2024 2:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia NDP calling on government to get rid of vehicle inspections and license fees'
Nova Scotia NDP calling on government to get rid of vehicle inspections and license fees
RELATED: Nova Scotia’s opposition is calling on the province to get rid of vehicle inspections and license fees. Zack Power reports. – Feb 13, 2024
Nova Scotia’s public works minister says that after a review by her department, the province will be keeping its current motor vehicle inspection requirement in place.

Kim Masland says her department started looking at the possibility of removing the fees for vehicle safety checks at the beginning of the year but decided against it, although it is still considering changing the frequency of inspections.

Masland told reporters following a cabinet meeting today that she believes vehicle inspections are necessary to ensure safety on the province’s roads and highways.

The minister also says internal polling done by the government indicated that Nova Scotians are in favour of keeping an inspection regime.

In Nova Scotia, vehicle inspections for cars cost $29.15 and are required every two years, although newly purchased vehicles from licensed dealers are given three years for an inspection renewal.

According to the department, in 2023 it generated $1.6 million from the sale of safety stickers to vehicle inspection stations, and about $150,000 was collected from licensing fees for motor vehicle inspection stations and testers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

