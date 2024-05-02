Guelph Storm sign their first-round pick to standard OHL player agreement

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm have signed their first-round pick in this year’s OHL draft.

Alex McLean, who will turn 16 this August, agreed to a standard OHL scholarship and development agreement with the club on Thursday.

The five-foot-10, 170-pound teenager from Perth was taken by the Storm ninth overall in the 2024 priority selection.

Last season, McLean had 30 goals and 47 assists in 33 regular season games with the Barrie Jr. Colts U16 AAA squad. He also added 14 goals and 17 assists in 10 playoff games, and one goal and seven assists in five games in the OHL Cup.

“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play in the OHL and there is no better organization to play for,” said McLean in a statement.

“We are excited to welcome Alex and his family to the Storm organization,” said Storm general manager George Burnett.

“His outstanding ability to create offence is matched equally by his intelligence, compete and ability to play away from the puck.”