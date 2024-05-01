Menu

Crime

Woman arrested after stabbing in Montreal park

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 7:39 pm
1 min read
An SPVM Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, View image in full screen
An SPVM Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Montreal police have arrested a 62-year-old woman in connection with a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in a park in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said it happened at around 5 p.m.

Officers dispatched to the area located a 37-year-old man near the intersection of Côte-des-Neiges Road and Appleton Avenue.

“He was conscious and injured to the upper body with a sharp object,” Chèvrefils said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The victim was taken to hospital but police say the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

According to police, the man and woman were arguing and the conflict escalated leading to the man being stabbed.

The woman was taken to a detention centre and is expected to meet with investigators later in the evening.

