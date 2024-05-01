Woman arrested after stabbing in Montreal park

See more sharing options

Montreal police have arrested a 62-year-old woman in connection with a stabbing Wednesday afternoon in a park in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said it happened at around 5 p.m.

Officers dispatched to the area located a 37-year-old man near the intersection of Côte-des-Neiges Road and Appleton Avenue.

“He was conscious and injured to the upper body with a sharp object,” Chèvrefils said.

The victim was taken to hospital but police say the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

According to police, the man and woman were arguing and the conflict escalated leading to the man being stabbed.

The woman was taken to a detention centre and is expected to meet with investigators later in the evening.