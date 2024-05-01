Edmonton police look for more leads in connection with man’s death last summer

Edmonton police are turning to the public for new leads that will help solve what happened to a 32-year-old Edmonton man last summer.

On June 12, 2023, officers were called to a home in the area of 92 Street and 110A Avenue for reports of a sudden death. They arrived to find a man had suffered suspicious injuries and died.

An autopsy several days later ruled the death non-criminal; however, police said that “after further examination the manner of death was reclassified to undetermined.”

Police have released the name of the man, Lance Galbraith, hoping it will generate new leads. Police said Galbraith was also known by the street name of “Scrappy.”

“The EPS doesn’t typically release the name of a deceased individual unless the death has been confirmed to be a homicide,” EPS homicide Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey said. “However, in this instance, we are releasing his name for an investigative purpose in an effort to hopefully generate some new information, witnesses and tips in relation to Mr. Galbraith’s death.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.