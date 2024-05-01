Top 3 draft picks in 2024 sign on with Kitchener Rangers

Send this page to someone via email

After holding a development camp at the Aud over the weekend, the Kitchener Rangers have signed their top three draft picks from the 2024 OHL draft.

On Monday, the team announced the signing of Evan Headrick, who the team drafted with the 14th pick in last month’s draft.

Headrick, a native of Garden River, Ont., has spent the last couple of years playing with the Oakville Rangers. Last season, the young forward recorded 49 points in just 31 games.

His older brother Owen also spent time in the OHL, as part of a championship-winning team with the Erie Otters in 2017.

“Ever since I’ve been young, I’ve dreamed of this moment,” said Headrick. “Especially since watching my older brother do it, I’ve been visualizing myself signing and now that it’s happened it’s been a dream come true.”

A day after the Headrick signing was announced, the team issued a release saying that second-round pick Alexander Bilecki had reached terms with the Rangers.

The defenceman, who was chosen with the 31st pick in the draft, played for the Mississauga Rebels last season, recording 32 points in 33 games.

“I can’t wait to throw this jersey on and play in front of the best fans in the best rink,” said Bilecki, who will wear number 89 for the Boys in Blue. “Kitchener is a great organization, and I just want to put in the hard work and develop my game to play for a great team.”

On Wednesday, it was Weston Cameron’s chance to take a turn in the spotlight as the team announced he had committed to Kitchener.

The Rangers’ third-round pick played for the Toronto Marlboros last season while serving as the team’s captain. He recorded 64 points in 55 games during the 2023-24 season.

“It’s an amazing feeling to sign with the Rangers, everyone here is amazing,” said Cameron. “Kitchener is a very well respected and prestigious organization in the OHL. The fan base is incredible and I’m just over the moon to get started to play here.”