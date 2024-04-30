Menu

Crime

Man airlifted to hospital after being found shot on trail in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 4:00 pm
1 min read
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A man was found with a gunshot wound earlier Tuesday afternoon near Green Valley Drive in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They announced the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, at around 2:08 p.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News that someone called 911 at around 12:40 p.m. to report the incident.

When officers reached the scene, they found a man on a trail suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the spokesperson. He was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital, police said.

“Roads will be closed in the area and there will be a large police presence as the investigation continues,” the spokesperson said in an email.

“Our canine unit is also on scene assisting.”

More to follow…

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

