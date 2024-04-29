Guelph Storm fire head coach Chad Wiseman

See more sharing options

After two years behind the bench, Chad Wiseman is out as head coach of the Guelph Storm.

The team’s general manager, George Burnett, announced on Monday that Wiseman was relieved of his duties.

Wiseman was with the Ontario Hockey League club for the past six seasons.

He joined the team as an assistant coach in 2018 before being promoted to associate coach in 2019. Wiseman was named head coach of the club in September 2022.

During his two seasons as head coach, Wiseman’s regular season record was 68-56-10-2.

The Storm finished this past season in sixth place in the OHL’s western conference and were eliminated by Sault Ste. Marie in the first round of the playoffs.

No replacement for Wiseman has been named.