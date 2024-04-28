Flyers can travel from Regina to Minneapolis again on direct flights

For the first time since 2016, flyers can now take a direct flight from Regina to Minneapolis.

Sunday morning was the first flight out of Regina’s International Airport where many passengers were eager to take the opportunity.

“I’m flying on business, and I prefer to go through an American hub …. because it’s much cheaper than going through Canada,” said passenger Dean Person. “Just over the years, that’s what I’ve found to be the case because I travel a lot for my work.”

Passenger Travis Ferstl, who is travelling to Texas, said a direct flight to a hub like Minneapolis, is a game changer.

“You don’t want to be stuck in an airport for 5, 6, 7 hours and in cases like this it cuts down on that layover time,” he said. “It gets you to your destination quicker so you can recover quicker and be ready for work the next day.”

The YQR director of revenue development and public relations said since the flights’ cancellation in 2016, bringing back direct hub flights was a top priority for the airport. “It’s important that we do have people use this flight because we want it to be successful and that speaks volumes both to WestJet and to other American airlines, that we continue to talk to about the viability of service here in Regina,” said Justin Reeves.

Regina joins Saskatoon International Airport in offering this direct flight to Minneapolis.

— with files from Moosa Imran