Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Flyers can travel from Regina to Minneapolis again on direct flights

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 28, 2024 7:06 pm
1 min read
A plane is silhouetted as it takes off. View image in full screen
For the first time in over 9 years, the Regina International Airport now has direct flights to Minneapolis that have many passengers excited. Jonathan Hayward/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For the first time since 2016, flyers can now take a direct flight from Regina to Minneapolis.

Sunday morning was the first flight out of Regina’s International Airport where many passengers were eager to take the opportunity.

“I’m flying on business, and I prefer to go through an American hub …. because it’s much cheaper than going through Canada,” said passenger Dean Person. “Just over the years, that’s what I’ve found to be the case because I travel a lot for my work.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Passenger Travis Ferstl, who is travelling to Texas, said a direct flight to a hub like Minneapolis, is a game changer.

“You don’t want to be stuck in an airport for 5, 6, 7 hours and in cases like this it cuts down on that layover time,” he said. “It gets you to your destination quicker so you can recover quicker and be ready for work the next day.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The YQR director of revenue development and public relations said since the flights’ cancellation in 2016, bringing back direct hub flights was a top priority for the airport. “It’s important that we do have people use this flight because we want it to be successful and that speaks volumes both to WestJet and to other American airlines, that we continue to talk to about the viability of service here in Regina,” said Justin Reeves.

Regina joins Saskatoon International Airport in offering this direct flight to Minneapolis.

— with files from Moosa Imran

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices