Winnipeggers bring furry friends on run for K9 advocacy

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of runners brought their four-legged friends along to run for a good cause that aims to help fill one organization’s growing need for support.

According to a release from the Manitoba Marathon Foundation, the Fast & Furry Fun Run has been an ongoing event for five years and was held at Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park for a lively 5K run/walk or 10K run.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We’re thrilled (about) the Fast & Furry event, now in its 5th year, bringing together communities in support of K9 Advocacy,” said Rachel Munday, executive director of the Manitoba Marathon Foundation in a release.

“This year, we’re excited to offer both in-person and virtual options, allowing participants to engage with us in a way that suits their preferences while championing a cause close to our hearts.”

Participants received commemorative medals for themselves and matching pet tag medals for their loyal companions.