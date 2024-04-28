Menu

Canada

Winnipeggers bring furry friends on run for K9 advocacy

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 28, 2024 6:53 pm
1 min read
With aims of supporting the cause and work of K9 Advocacy, Manitoba Marathon Foundation held its 5th Annual Fast & Furry fun run. View image in full screen
With aims of supporting the cause and work of K9 Advocacy, Manitoba Marathon Foundation held its 5th Annual Fast & Furry fun run. Katherine Dornian / Global Winnipeg
Hundreds of runners brought their four-legged friends along to run for a good cause that aims to help fill one organization’s growing need for support.

According to a release from the Manitoba Marathon Foundation, the Fast & Furry Fun Run has been an ongoing event for five years and was held at Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park for a lively 5K run/walk or 10K run.

“We’re thrilled (about) the Fast & Furry event, now in its 5th year, bringing together communities in support of K9 Advocacy,” said Rachel Munday, executive director of the Manitoba Marathon Foundation in a release.

“This year, we’re excited to offer both in-person and virtual options, allowing participants to engage with us in a way that suits their preferences while championing a cause close to our hearts.”

Participants received commemorative medals for themselves and matching pet tag medals for their loyal companions.

