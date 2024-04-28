Menu

Canada

Queen’s holds 2nd annual ‘second-hand shuffle’

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted April 28, 2024 5:41 pm
1 min read
Volunteers at Queen's universities 'Second hand shuffle' were accepting donations. View image in full screen
Volunteers at Queen's universities 'Second hand shuffle' were accepting donations. Global News
The school year is ending and Queen’s university students like Anna Bryan are moving back home to B.C.

To help make the process for her and other students easier, Queen’s University is hosting it’s second annual ‘Second Hand Shuffle’. Rather than throw out perfectly usable stuff to make the move back home, students can donate them.

“I have a lot of things that can’t fit in my car or that are kind of hard to transport” says Bryan “But I also don’t want to throw out because they’re still in good use because I took good care of them”

Students donate items ranging from clothing to electrical appliances, and members of the community like Chloe Porter can then pick up items for free.

“My house needs new frying pans so I was like maybe if I see some good one’s ill grab them.”

Representatives from several non profits, like Logan Watson from Habitat for Humanity were also on-site gathering items.

“We’re looking more for a lot of maybe good coaches, some good cabinets, also small home appliances like microwaves, mini fridges.”

Last year was the first year of the event and according to organizers almost $200,000 worth of items were donated. It was a welcome sight for Watson.

“With the climate change and all these horrible natural catastrophes, we really need to take a step up in terms of environmental friendliness and not just tossing away what we don’t need.”

