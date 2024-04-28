Driver likely suffered medical episode prior to multi-vehicle collision in Whitby: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 79-year-old driver died after potentially suffering a medical episode prior to a multi-vehicle collision in Whitby on Friday.

Durham police officers responded to a three-vehicle collision on Rossland Road and Garden Street at around 12:40 p.m.

Police said one driver, a 79-year-old man, was given emergency medical treatment at the scene and then transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

It is not clear if the occupants in the other vehicles were injured.

Investigators said they believe the driver may have suffered a medical episode that led to the collision.

The roadway was closed for several hours while evidence was collected, however, it has since reopened.

Anyone with information or dash cam video of this collision is asked to contact the Traffic Services Branch at 905-579-1520 ext. 5256, or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.