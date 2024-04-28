Search for missing Okanagan senior enters sixth day

Send this page to someone via email

The search for an Okanagan senior last seen on April 16 in Kelowna has entered its sixth day.

Ground, UTV, tracking and dog teams from Kelowna, Grand Forks, Kamloops, Kaslo and the Fraser Valley are assisting RCMP in the search for 79-year-old Allan Francescutti in the Dee Lake area.

Francescutti’s vehicle was found near Dee Lake, an approximately 70-minute drive northeast of downtown Kelowna on April 23.

Allan Francesutti was last seen leaving his Kelowna home on April 16. Contributed

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue search manager Duane Tresnich asks the public to stay away from the area while crews continue to search for the missing man.

Francescutti is described as five-foot-ten, 152 pounds with grey hair and green eyes; he was last seen wearing a black leather jacket.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP or the nearest RCMP detachment and reference file 2024-19989.