Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search for missing Okanagan senior enters sixth day

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted April 28, 2024 2:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Search for Kelowna senior continues'
Search for Kelowna senior continues
WATCH: The search for a Kelowna senior who was last seen April 16 continues. His vehicle was found on a back country road in Lake Country.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The search for an Okanagan senior last seen on April 16 in Kelowna has entered its sixth day.

Ground, UTV, tracking and dog teams from Kelowna, Grand Forks, Kamloops, Kaslo and the Fraser Valley are assisting RCMP in the search for 79-year-old Allan Francescutti in the Dee Lake area.

Francescutti’s vehicle was found near Dee Lake, an approximately 70-minute drive northeast of downtown Kelowna on April 23.

Allan Francesutti was last seen leaving his Kelowna home on April 16.
Allan Francesutti was last seen leaving his Kelowna home on April 16. Contributed
Trending Now

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue search manager Duane Tresnich asks the public to stay away from the area while crews continue to search for the missing man.

Story continues below advertisement

Francescutti is described as five-foot-ten, 152 pounds with grey hair and green eyes; he was last seen wearing a black leather jacket.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP or the nearest RCMP detachment and reference file 2024-19989.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices