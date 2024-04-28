Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man arrested for ‘indecent act’ in front of female minors in Whitby: police

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted April 28, 2024 2:45 pm
1 min read
A man faces charges of indecent exposure in Whitby. A Durham Regional Police officer's logo in Bowmanville, Ont., on Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. View image in full screen
A man faces charges of indecent exposure in Whitby. A Durham Regional Police officer's logo in Bowmanville, Ont., on Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. DPi
An Oshawa man was arrested after he reportedly exposed and fondled himself in front of female youths in a public area in Whitby, Ont., earlier this month, Durham police say.

Durham Regional Police Service said officers responded to a call for a sexual offence in the area of Evergreen Drive and Canadian Oaks Drive just before 5 p.m. on April 5.

Police said a male suspect had exposed himself to two girls and began masturbating in public.

The man fled the area before officers arrived, police said.

However, police said one of the girls was able to provide a detailed description of the man and his vehicle to officers.

On April 19, officers located the suspect and took him into custody without incident. He was released on an undertaking, police say.

Police said 30-year-old Samad Abdul Ghaffar was charged with committing an indecent act.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and have released a photo of Ghaffar in the hope that others will file reports.

Indecent act suspect View image in full screen
Handout / Durham Regional Police Service

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact authorities.

