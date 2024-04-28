Man arrested for ‘indecent act’ in front of female minors in Whitby: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa man was arrested after he reportedly exposed and fondled himself in front of female youths in a public area in Whitby, Ont., earlier this month, Durham police say.

Durham Regional Police Service said officers responded to a call for a sexual offence in the area of Evergreen Drive and Canadian Oaks Drive just before 5 p.m. on April 5.

Police said a male suspect had exposed himself to two girls and began masturbating in public.

The man fled the area before officers arrived, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

However, police said one of the girls was able to provide a detailed description of the man and his vehicle to officers.

On April 19, officers located the suspect and took him into custody without incident. He was released on an undertaking, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said 30-year-old Samad Abdul Ghaffar was charged with committing an indecent act.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and have released a photo of Ghaffar in the hope that others will file reports.

View image in full screen Handout / Durham Regional Police Service

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact authorities.