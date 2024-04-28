Okanagan College students take home medals at provincial skills competition

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan College students put their talents on display at the 2024 Skill Canada Provincials and proved they’re among the best in the province.

Seven OC students took home medals from the event in Abbotsford, a local high school student also medaled, and four students advanced to the Skills Nationals in Quebec.

Gold medals were awarded to Olivia Tinling (IT office software), Hunter Cambell (refrigeration) and Joel Galbraith (IT Network Systems Administration). The four will now turn their attention to competing in Nationals in May.

Mark Holowachuk (sheet metal) won silver, while Zachary Lwowski (heavy duty mechanics), Ethan Symour (welding) and Aaron Cumming (automotive) all took home bronze.

“The competition was a great experience,” said OC student Hunter Campbell, who is in the second year of his refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic apprenticeship at the Penticton campus.

“There are a lot of minor but critical details that go into refrigeration. My instructors had been getting me ready and prepared and sacrificed a lot of their own time. I am grateful to have the opportunity and the mentorship from our instructors who are very knowledgeable about the industry.”

Skills Canada competitions put the skills and knowledge of junior and high school students, college students and apprentices to the test across a variety of trades and technology events. OC hosted nearly 200 students at a Central Okanagan Skills Canada Regional competition in February.

“We’re extremely proud of our students who represented OC across several different competitions and performed very well,” said Danny Marques, acting dean of OC trades and apprenticeship.

“With the demand for skilled workers, these competitions are a great way to raise the profile of and really celebrate the skills that are so critical to today’s workforce. We are proud to be a regional host site as we work to continue to introduce students to fulfilling, profitable careers.”

A profitable career in the refrigeration industry is something Campbell says he is looking forward to once he finishes his apprenticeship.

“I’ll be finishing my apprenticeship with Inland Comfort in Kelowna,” said Campbell. “After I’m certified it will be onto more complex jobs and more responsibilities.”

On May 15, OC is also hosting “Jill of All Trades” day at the college, which will engage 120 young women, mentors and volunteers at the College’s Kelowna campus, to explore different trades and apprenticeship programs.