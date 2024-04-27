Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police searching for 4 suspects in arson case

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 27, 2024 2:36 pm
London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects allegedly involved in an arson case.

Police say on Feb. 7 around 4:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to a fire outside of a shopping centre in the area of Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road East.

Fire crews put out the blaze and police began their investigation.

After reviewing video surveillance, police believe that four men were involved.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: Male, Middle Eastern, 18 to 25 years old, medium build, around 5’9” to 6’2” tall, wearing black pants, a grey top with a black winter toque covering the ears with headphones over top of the toque

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Suspect 2: Male, Middle Eastern, 18 to 25 years old, medium build, around 5’9” to 6’2” tall, wearing black pants, a black top with a red logo on it, a dark green jacket with an oversized hood, black hair and wearing glasses

Suspect 3: Male, White or Middle Eastern, 18 to 25 years old, medium build, around 5’9” to 6’2” tall, wearing white shoes, blue jeans, a black t-shirt with a black zip-up sweater, a white baseball hat with Nike’s logo on the front, carrying a black coat and green coloured backpack

Suspect 4: Male, White or Middle Eastern, 18 to 25 years old, medium build, around 5’9” to 6’2” tall, wearing dark coloured pants, a black hoodie with an oversized black puffy coat, with short brown hair and a large chain

Anyone with information about the fire or knows who these men are asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

